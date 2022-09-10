Hot Shots Coffee House on East Main Street in Ada served its last cup of coffee Wednesday.
featured popular editor's pick
In pictures: goodbye Hot Shots
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Chickasaw building evacuated; bomb squad summoned
- Neglect questions still linger on
- In pictures: ECU football season-opener
- Chickasaw building evacuated; bomb squad summoned
- Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings
- Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings
- Eagles maneuver to try to overtake Cowboys
- Ada thumps Class 5A No. 9 Ardmore to open season
- Washington admits to killing Faith Lindsey
- Mustangs gallop past Elmore City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.