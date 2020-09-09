The Ada Cougars visited the Ardmore Tigers at Noble Stadium Friday for their season-opening football game. Ardmore won the contest 21-0.
In pictures: Friday night lights in Ardmore
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SHAWNEE [ndash] Shawnee resident Donna Kay Wills, 55, passed away September 2, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in S…
ADA [ndash] Services for Mona "Elaine" Frazier Whelchel, 72, of Ada are 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Randy Golden will officiate. Burial will follow at High Hill Cemetery. Ms. Whelchel died Friday, September 4, 2020 at a local hospital. She…
Most Popular
Articles
- Stratford's Teacher Spotlight
- Chamber welcomes two new businesses
- Drug Court and SOAR participants give back to Mama T's
- Vanoss High School goes virtual after COVID-19 cases pop up
- Season 12 of "American Ninja Warrior" features Chickasaw citizen
- Chris Melson to sign his new book in Ada Saturday
- Ada football team to miss next two games after contact with COVID-19
- Ada has first COVID-19 death
- Ardmore eats up clock in win over Ada
- Pontotoc County at 39 active cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.