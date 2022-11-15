The East Central University Tigers football team hosted the Southeastern Savage Storm for the final game of the season Saturday at Norris Field. The Tigers won the contest 31-10.
In pictures: ECU vs Southeastern football
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
