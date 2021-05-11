East Central University hosted its first outdoor graduation in more than 50 years Saturday on Norris Field at Koi Ishto Stadium.
The graduation was one of the largest in school history due to May 2021, December 2020, and May 2020 graduated candidates participating. The 2020 students were unable to attend ceremonies when they graduated due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
Due to longer than normal ceremonies, there was no keynote speaker.
