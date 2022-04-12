Ada Main Street hosted Easter on Main Saturday afternoon in downtown Ada.
Visitors enjoyed carriage rides, bounce houses and other inflatable attractions, live music, shopping, food trucks, and the opportunity to visit the Easter bunny.
Cloudy this morning followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 8:59 am
ALLEN [ndash] Carolyn Ann Huffstutlar, 80, of Allen, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at her home in Allen, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be held at Richmond Ave Freewill Baptist Church in Allen, Oklahoma, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 th at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Allen …
BYNG [ndash] Joseph Lindley Lewis, 73, of Byng, Oklahoma passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Byng. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 15th, 2022 at Vamoosa Cemetery in Konawa, Oklahoma.
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Lou Hunt, 85, of Ada are 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Highland Cemetery in Stonewall, OK. Ms. Hunt passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Ada. She is survived by three daughters; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
