Dr. Benny Edwards, Ada dentist for 41 years, announced his retirement in style with a ceremony in which he passed a symbolic toothbrush to his son and successor, Dr. Tré Edwards Thursday at Ada Smile Place.
In pictures: Dr. Benny Edwards passes his practice to son Tré
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ALLEN [ndash] Donavon Kyle Gibbens, 33 of Allen, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Ada, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Church of God of Prophecy in Allen, Oklahoma. For up-to-date service times, please follow us on Facebook at Es…
ADA [ndash] Dakota Wayne Abbott, 30, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Fitzhugh, Oklahoma. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Konawa PAC in Konawa, Oklahoma with Pastor Zac Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Walton Cemetery in Sasakw…
ADA [ndash] Derrick Lee Sutherland, 35, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Roff, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at Crosspointe Church in Ada, Oklahoma with Pastor Jacob Toews officiating. For up-to-date service information, pleas…
ADA [ndash] Anna Marie Brown, 68, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed in early morning plane crash near Roff
- One killed, two injured in Wednesday crash
- Crash injures two, roadway closed
- Annual Battle of the Kevins slated for Saturday
- Trenity, Trayson prove two Millers are better than one
- Former Vanoss baseball coach is back as the new softball coach
- Ada freshman makes strong push at WOGA state tournament
- Cruisin' Main coming Friday; route to be announced
- Two killed in early morning plane crash near Roff
- Residents warned of possessing or using fireworks within city limits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.