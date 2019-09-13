In pictures: Cupcakes & Color event offers fun for all

ADA [ndash] Services for Dennis Clifford Pender, 64, of Ada will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Center Free Will Baptist Church. His brothers-in-law, the Revs. Earl Hood and Richard Hood, will officiate. Burial will follow at Maxwell Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends fr…
ADA [ndash] Family memorial services are planned at a later time in California for Patricia Gail Luce, 77, of Ada. Mrs. Luce passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born June 19, 1942, at Long Beach, California, to Bill and Mary King Curtis. She married Robert Eug…
