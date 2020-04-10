In pictures: COVID-19: PTC hosts OSDH mobile testing event
In pictures: COVID-19: PTC hosts OSDH mobile testing event
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
OKLAHOMA CITY [ndash] Eddie William Barringer, 86, formerly of Ada, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Thomas Edward Powers, 81, of Ada passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Sidney Harmon Green, 84, of Ada passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Ada. Private family graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Services will be live-streamed via Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in officer-involved shooting near Oil Center
- UPDATE: City recommends sheltering in place, wearing homemade masks
- COVID-19: Pontotoc County cases climb to 9 as Mercy prepares for 'influx'
- Pandemic prompts wave of closures, schedule changes
- UPDATE: COVID-19 testing to be available in Duncan, Pauls Valley, Ada
- Single-vehicle crash blocks portions of SH19
- COVID-19-related closings, schedule changes
- UPDATE: Pontotoc County COVID-19 cases climb to 7, CNMC prepares for rise
- One dead in officer-involved shooting near Oil Center
- Wilson says time at East Central shaped her career
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.