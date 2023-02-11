The Ada High School Couganns dance team recently hosted a dance camp for kids pre-k through sixth grade. The graduates performed at halftime of the Ada vs Sequoyah basketball games Tuesday at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.
In pictures: Cougann Camp fun
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
