Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center hosted a grand opening and open house at their new facility in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Debra Faye Hatton, 65, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center. Ms. Hatton passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at a Shawnee hospital. She was born July 16, 1954, at Ada to Willie Craig and Asalee Herrin Pollock.
ADA [ndash] Mary Joan Back, 70, of Ada passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Ada. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Smith-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel.
