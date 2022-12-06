Ada Main Street hosted Christmas on Main Saturday.
The event included visits with Santa Claus, hay rides, carriage rides, food trucks, live music and more.
The event concluded with the 34th Annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
