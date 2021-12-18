Trinity Baptist Church hosted “Christmas in the Park,” a Christmas celebration Wednesday in Wintersmith Park Lodge.
The event included hayrides, cookie decorating, free hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa Claus.
ADA [ndash] Services for Roger Damien Greenlee, 48, of Ada are Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Randy Wade will officiate. Burial will follow at High Hill Cemetery. Mr. Greenlee died Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home. He was born June 25, 1973, in Ad…
