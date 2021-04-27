Ada Main Street hosted its annual Charmed by Chocolate 2021 event Saturday on Main Street in Ada.
Chocolate lovers browsed up and down the 100 block of West Main and the 100 Block of East Main on a chilly but dry day, where the event was held outdoors and inside half a dozen local businesses.
The mostly-outdoors event, and it delay by two months from it's usual Valentine's Day schedule were due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns.
