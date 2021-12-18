Pontotoc Technology Center Practical Nursing Class students under the leadership of Becky Baulch sang Christmas carols at the Irving Community Center and Ballard Nursing Center Wednesday.
The class greeted and sang to more than 175 senior citizens.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
