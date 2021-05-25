The Byng High School Class of 2021 graduated more than 90 seniors Friday night in a crowded Bill Koller Field House.
In one of the senior farewell addresses, graduate candidate Carson Capps called his class, "COVID seniors," referring to the difficulties faced by he and his classmates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The previous class delayed graduation for two months, and held ceremonies outdoors, but this year the event was back inside.
Seniors staged in the nearby elementary school, and walked to the gym in a light rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.