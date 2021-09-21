Blue Moon Café host the 13th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday at North Hills Center in Ada.
In pictures: Blue Moon Car Show
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADAIR [ndash] Funeral services for Evea Mae Hamilton Lyons, 60, of Ada, are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1st Baptist Church in Stonewall. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Hamilton passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at a local hospital. She was born Dec. 15, 1960, in…
COALGATE [ndash] Robert Matthew Haynes, 64, of Coalgate, Oklahoma passed away Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, in Coalgate. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sep. 22, 2021, at Harmony Baptist Church in Ada, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Oakman Cemetery in Oakman, Oklahoma. A fa…
ADA [ndash] Services for Donald J. Woods, 85, of Ada are 1:00 Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery, Clarita, Oklahoma. Mr. Woods died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home. He was born March 29, 1936 to John and Pick Morris W…
Most Popular
Articles
- Allen police chief arrested
- Allen police chief arrested
- Ada man killed in motorcycle crash
- An oasis in SW Oklahoma
- Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings
- Byng ends No. 1 Oktaha's 23-game winning streak
- 4 dead, one injured after car hits tree
- Osborne picked to lead Stonewall's first-ever cross country program
- Cougars grab quick lead in win over Durant
- Oklahoma regulators question utilities about preparations for possible 'season of shivers'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.