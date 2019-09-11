MADILL [ndash] Graveside services for Mary Beth Hunsucker, 82, of Madill and formerly of Oklahoma City will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Stonewall. Rodney Sprayberry will officiate. Mrs. Hunsucker died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Kingston. She was born Jan. 13, 1937, in Stone…
ADA [ndash] Kenneth Doyle Reed, 80, of Ada passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Ada. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Services for Dortha Mae Stiles, 95, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Monday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Stiles passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Shawnee. She was born Sept. 11, 1923, at Egypt, Oklahoma, to Thomas Monroe and Jessie Keeling Abbott. She married Herbert Junior Stiles on…
