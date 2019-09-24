Abbie Yates and Jaycob Gray were selected as Ada High School Homecoming 2019 Queen and King Friday night, Sept. 13 at ECU’s Norris Field. The event raised over $26,000 in donations to benefit the school.
Tessa Neeley and Teagan Williams were named East Central University Homecoming King and Queen Saturday night at halftime during ECU’s football matchup with Southern Nazarene University at Norris Field. The Tigers went on to defeat the Crimson Storm 45-7.
In pictures: Area schools crown homecoming royalty
ADA [ndash] Services for Tommy Clint Smith, 59, of Ada are at 10 a.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Daniel Melton will officiate. Burial will follow at Troy Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Smith passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his h…
ADA [ndash] Services for Tommy Clint Smith, 59, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Daniel Melton will officiate. Burial will follow at Troy Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Smith passed away Friday, Sept…
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Wayne D. Sanders, 81, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allen Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Keith will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Sanders passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at a Shawnee hospit…
