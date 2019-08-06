Area kids take on the Pontotoc Ninja Warrior challenge
In pictures: Area kids take on the Pontotoc Ninja Warrior challenge
- Wes Edens | For The Ada News
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services for Jason Barrett Tiger, 41, of Ada will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Houston Tiger and Jason J. Tiger will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Stonewall. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday…
ADA [ndash] Memorial Services for Norma Dean Miller Wolfenbarger, 53, of Ada, are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Harold Ware will officiate. Ms. Wolfenbarger passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospital. She was born Aug. 19, 1965, in Ad…
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas [ndash] Betty Sue Moore Glave, 73, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Eureka Springs. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oakman Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ada woman arrested in check forgery incident
- Ada man faces charges of rape, failure to register as sex offender
- Tow yard dispute ends in arrests, felony charges
- Allen hires coaching couple to fill vacancies
- Letter to the Editor
- Coalgate grocery store expanding into Konawa
- New Byng coach excited for first year
- Ada names new parks and public facilities director
- Former Cougar honored by Austin College
- Four injured in wreck on U.S. 77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.