KATY [ndash] Mildred Loreen Cushman (Owens), 63 years old, of Katy Texas, passed on February 3rd, 2022. Loree was born 1/1/1959 to Jamie Owens and Roxie McCurry in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She spent the majority of her life caring for others; from running an in-home daycare to working with adul…