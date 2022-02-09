Basketball fans across the county enjoyed watching their teams. Small-school district playoffs start Thursday.
In pictures: area basketball snapshots
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services for Wendell Uhlich, 98, of Ada, are at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Charles Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Uhlich passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at her daughter'…
KATY [ndash] Mildred Loreen Cushman (Owens), 63 years old, of Katy Texas, passed on February 3rd, 2022. Loree was born 1/1/1959 to Jamie Owens and Roxie McCurry in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She spent the majority of her life caring for others; from running an in-home daycare to working with adul…
ADA [ndash] Graveside Services; 1:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, in McGee Cemetery, Stratford, Oklahoma.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stitt touts paying Oklahoma teachers $100,000
- Henry to step away from Ada softball program
- Pontotoc County Unofficial Election results
- Nine-year-old injured while sledding in Byng
- Triad Station welcomes three national companies to Ada's newest shopping center
- Tiger baseball team hopes to make some noise this spring
- Vazquez wants transparency
- Jefferson signs with East Central football
- Stonewall school bonds to be on Feb. 8 ballot
- Firefighters battle blaze on E. 17th Street Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.