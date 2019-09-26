Annual Blue Moon Car and Motorcycle Show
editor's pick featured popular
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri [ndash] Services for Jerry Lee Yeargan, 71, of Springfield, Missouri, and formerly of Ada are at 1 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Paul Bettis and Del Hunnicutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends fro…
ADA [ndash] Services for Tommy Clint Smith, 59, of Ada are at 10 a.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Daniel Melton will officiate. Burial will follow at Troy Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Smith passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his h…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.