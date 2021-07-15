People on fire trucks, horse-drawn wagons, bicycles, four-wheelers, and more paraded up and down East Broadway Saturday in Allen during the town’s 2021 Independence Day celebration.
In pictures: Allen hosts Independence Day parade
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
