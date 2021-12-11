Ada Early Childhood Center Pre-K children sang Christmas carols for teachers, parents, and Walmart customers at midday Wednesday at Walmart.
In pictures: AECC Pre-K kids sing carols for Walmart patrons
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
