In pictures: AdaFest 2019
In pictures: AdaFest 2019
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ALLEN [ndash] Jerry Lee Edwards, 78, was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Frederick to Joddie Lee Edwards and Vera Lee Caddell. He passed away Aug. 23, 2019, in Tulsa. Jerry graduated from Frederick High School, where he was active in FFA and was on the 1956 state champion Frederick Bombers High Schoo…
ADA [ndash] Sally Marie Thomason, 69, of Ada passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cairo Cemetery.
ROFF [ndash] A celebration of life for Gene Harley Phillips, 80, of Roff will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Roff Student Center. Mr. Phillips passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home with family and friends present. He was born June 14, 1939, at Fitzhugh to Charles A. and Rachel A.…
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal judge orders Fontenot released or retried within 120 days
- Sheriff: Byng schools locked down as precaution
- Arrest made in connection with string of Thursday burglaries
- Collision shuts down SH3W Tuesday
- For second time, city denies rezone for Wendy's
- East Central University welcomes 13 new faculty members
- Federal judge orders Fontenot released or retried within 120 days
- Video: AdaFest 2019
- Letter to the Editor
- Crash blocks roadway; one injured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.