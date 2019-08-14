Ada elementary schools host meet-and-greets

Washington Grade Center Principal Tatum Salee and computer teacher Skyler Riddle affix a “Welcome to Washington” sign for a meet-and-greet session for parents and students Tuesday on a railing in front of the school. The first day of class for Ada is Thursday.“I’m really excited about the new school year,” Salee said. “I’m looking forward to meeting all our third- and fourth-grade students.”

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

