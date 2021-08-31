Ada Schools hosted its first-ever Ada Cougar Fall Preview Night Friday at Ada High School.
The event included food trucks, a photo booth, face painting, nine square in the air, and obstacle course, a ring toss game, ladder golf, and other activities in the parking lot of the high school.
The parking lot events were followed by introductions of high school band members, junior high and high school cheerleaders, the Couganns dance team, Cougar Pee Wee football team members, junior high and high school football teams, the junior high and high school softball teams, and cross country team members.
The stands were packed with fans. The excitement grew as team after team was introduced, culminating in a tumultuous gathering of students in the middle of the football field.
The event was organized by new Ada Schools Athletic Director Christie Jennings and new head football coach Brad O'Steen.
