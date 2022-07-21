Widely scattered thundershowers peppered the Ada area Wednesday morning, providing very temporary relief from the extended heat wave. It was the first rainfall in the Ada area since mid-June.
An Excessive Heat Warning remained in effect Wednesday, but was expected to be lifted or downgraded today as temperatures backed down slightly into the upper 90s, with a 20% chance of rain today.
Longer-range forecasts predict the mercury will raise into triple-digits again by Sunday.
