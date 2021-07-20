Turnout was great for the 2021 Stratford Peach Festival Saturday in Stratford City Park.
The event featured live music, kids games, a midway, a car show, and, of course, peaches.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
ADA [ndash] Karen S. Wilkerson, 69, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in Ada, Oklahoma. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ALLEN [ndash] Graveside services for Stanley George Lasarsky, Jr., 92. of Allen are 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bud Ross and Ben Williams will officiate. Mr. Lasarsky passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Allen. He was born Sep. 26, 1928, in Tulsa, OK to Stan…
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Jimmie Lou Bonar, 87, of Ada will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Rosedale Cemetery. Son-in-law, Will Thompson will officiate. Mrs. Bonar passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1933, near Allen, OK to Snowden James and Fl…
ADA [ndash] Services for Patsy Ruth Blansett, 85, of Ada are 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tony Folger will officiate. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Blansett died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at a local assisted living center. She was born June 24, 1936…
