Member of In or Out Faith Ministries packed 365 boxes of food Thursday evening for kids in the Backpack Program.
Justin Presley started In or Out Faith Ministries eight years ago, and its mission is to feed kids during Christmas break and spring break.
"It's something my family and I felt like we needed to do to take care of the kids in the Backpack Program," he said. "The Regional Food Bank does not have the resources to take care of the kids in the Backpack Program; these are the children who get a backpack of food when they leave on Friday to get them breakfast and lunch on Saturday and Sunday."
Presley said the food boxes will provide all the kids in the Backpack Program two weeks worth of breakfast and lunch items.
"Some of the boxes go directly to the schools," Presley added. "We also have people who deliver them."
The group raises money for the food through donations, and through an annual Hunger Run on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Ada.
"This year it was a virtual event because of COVID," Presley said. "Hopefully we can get back to it next year."
