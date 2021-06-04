Thanks to a partnership with The Clinic, The Kids Clinic, and Dr. O'Grady - Saturday, June 5th from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon there will be a walk-in vaccine clinic opportunity for school age children at Dr. O'Grady's office at the "The Kid's Clinic" --- 1221 Arlington; Unit B.
Under Oklahoma law, students are required to have specific immunizations to attend public school. The June 5th vaccine clinic is for immunizations that are required to attend Oklahoma Public Schools only. Not the COVID-19 vaccine.
We hope that by offering a weekend vaccine clinic this will be a convenient way to get the required immunizations done.
If you have any questions you may email Nurse Cupps at cuppsa@adapss.com or by phone at 580-310-7340.
