Ignite Fitness held its grand opening event Saturday at their new facility at 216 East Main in Ada.
As owner and coach Callie Christian taught a spin class, her husband, Zac spoke about the new facility.
“Her vision is to provide fitness to women in the community,” Zac said. “Investing in their lives and their spirits, body and mind.”
Saturday was Ignite’s first day at the new facility. Previously the gym had been in a space above Central Oklahoma Dance, also on Main Street.
“It’s a brand new facility, just remodeled,” Zac said. “We have a big open area in the middle for ‘HIIT’ (High Intensity Interval Training) classes.”
Zac said they hope to install big-screen monitors to go with the HIIT training area to display heart and breathing rates in order to create a peak workout experience.
“Our big spin room holds about 25 to 30 spin bikes,” Zac said. “Today we had over 100 women and men go through the spin classes.”
One popular feature at Ignite is infusion therapy — a process of introducing vitamins, minerals and electrolytes intravenously.
The entry area of the facility features large numbers 100, 250, and 500, where patrons can sign their names once they complete that number of classes.
Anyone wishing to join the Ignite Fitness team can visit https://www.ignitefitness.co/ or call 580-320-7698.
