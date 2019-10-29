After almost 100 years, an Ada icon will soon have a new home.
With the recent decision by the congregation of First Christian Church to disband and sell the building, one of the consequences was that the church’s Scout troop, Troop 4, would no longer have a sponsor. The church has been the Troop’s sponsor for 97 consecutive years going back to the spring of 1922.
Two local churches learned of the situation and offered to sponsor the troop. Both have a long association with scouting, and, after much consideration a decision was made. The First Presbyterian Church will be Troop 4’s new chartering organization. Cub Scout Pack 4, sponsored by First Christian since its formation in 1996, will also be moving to First Presbyterian Church. The first Cub Scout and Scout meetings in the new location will be held Monday, Nov. 4.
The many pictures, ribbons, plaques, calendars and memorabilia of every kind that can be found on the walls of the scout hall truly tell the story of Troop 4’s first century. According to Troop history, Roy Meek begged church leadership in the ‘20s to allow the scouts to meet up in the attic. However they felt it was a fire hazard. It wasn’t until the 1940s that then Scoutmaster Carl Browell convinced the church board to let the scouts fix up the attic and use it for a troop meeting site. The west window was taken out and boards were raised with ropes. It was said the real trick was not getting the boards there, but rather getting the floor laid before any of the boys fell through the ceiling to the floor below.
Barbara Wilson, who has a long association with the troop and three sons who are Eagle Scouts, has taken on the task of archiving the scouting memorabilia in the church. Framed charters, pictures, plaques, colorful ribbons, felt banners and more presently adorn the walls of the scout hall. Some of these items are over 80 years old. They will be carefully photographed, catalogued, protected and archived so that they can be accessed as needed in the future. After this is done, much of the memorabilia will be stored. A lot of it will be rehung in the new scout area at the First Presbyterian Church.
In the early days of scouting in Ada Troop 5 sponsored by the First Christian Church and Troop 4 sponsored by the First United Methodist Church merged. The outcome, in March of 1922, was Troop 4 and the sponsor was the First Christian Church. The scoutmaster of the new troop for the next 15 years was Roy Meek.
In 1967 Troop 4 was down to just a few members and was looking for a scoutmaster. A search was underway when one of those involved with the Troop happened to notice a young man who was new to Ada wearing a red wool jacket which quickly identified him as someone with scouting experience. They discovered the young man had a great deal of scouting experience and asked him to be the scoutmaster. The young man was Angus McFarlane, and now, 52 years later, he is still the scoutmaster of Troop 4.
From the beginning they didn’t just get a scoutmaster, but rather two experienced scouters who have spent their lives serving the youth of Ada. Suzanne brought her Girl Scout experiences into the mix and took on many troop duties ranging from record keeping to seeing that the scouts were well fed on campouts. She has helped new scouts fill out their first membership applications and helped Eagle Scout candidates complete the required paperwork for the award. Much of the information in this article comes from a history she wrote a few years back and recently updated.
When asked what it was like to have First Christian Church as a sponsor and to work with the various members of the congregation and church leaders over the years, Suzanne McFarlane didn’t hesitate in answering.
“It couldn’t have been better,” she said. “They have always been supportive of not just the troop, but also scouting at the district and council levels.”
She explained that the church has provided space to store equipment and, over the years, helped the troop financially. In recent years Church members have had homemade cookies and hot chocolate waiting for the cub scouts, scouts and their families after the Ada Christmas parade. Members have bought uniforms, backpacks and other equipment at garage sales and donated this to the pack and troop.
“They have shared their entire facility with us anytime we needed it,” she said.
She pointed out that the fellowship hall was not only the site of over 50 years of Troop 4 Chili Feeds and Courts of Honor, but also the site of district banquets, training, meetings and events. The church activities room has been the site of many basketball, dodge ball and other contests between groups of rowdy scouts as well as the home of the Troop’s annual Christmas party. Rooms have been used for merit badge instruction, rank reviews and scoutmaster’s conferences.
Since 1996 the younger scouts of Cub Scout Pack 4 have met in the fellowship hall while “dens” of 4th and 5th graders met in other rooms in the church. It has not been unusual for Adans to drive by on a Monday night and see some of the up to 40 cub scouts outside playing games on the church lawn. The pack was so big at one time that they were allowed to use the church sanctuary for parent meetings and award ceremonies. Many a pinewood derby, space derby and rain gutter regatta have been held in the fellowship hall.
None of those things will end. They will just be held in different places.
Over the years many church members have served not only on the troop committee, but also on the Harry Miller district committee and the Arbuckle Area council’s executive board, council board and advisory board. Almost 20 people associated with the First Christian Church and/or Troop 4 have received the Silver Beaver Award. This award is the top local council award for recognizing an individual’s outstanding service to youth and scouting.
A building at Camp Simpson, the Casper Duffer Lodge, honors a member of the First Christian Church for his contribution to local scouting. The camp fire arena at Camp Simpson was named in honor of longtime Troop 4 Assistant Scoutmaster George McClintick. It was built in honor of McClintick and longtime Troop 4 Treasurer Ray Lambert.
Scouting in Ada dates back to 1912 when Troop 1 was established. A few years later Troop 5 sponsored by the First Christian Church and Troop 4 sponsored by the First United Methodist Church merged. The outcome, in March of 1922, was a bit of a compromise. The Troop would remain Troop 4 and the sponsor would be the Loyal Men’s Bible Class of the First Christian Church. The secretary of that group was Roy Meek and he served as the scoutmaster of the troop for the next 15 years.
Records in the council office show that scoutmasters who followed Meek have included Dennis Williams, Oscar Cantwell, Carl Browell, Robert Calvert, Byron Lasater and Charlie Longpine. Also Neill Howard, David Hunsucker, Kennett Ball, Woodrow Peery and, since 1967, Angus McFarlane.
Many members of the First Christian Church congregation have served scouting in numerous capacities. Some of these include Casper Duffer, Oscar Parker, Harvey Faust, ECU President Albert Linsheid, Judge Orel Busby,
C.B. Howard, Marvin Qualls and M.E. “Red” Tennis. Also E.C. Wilson, George Alletag, T.G. Kelly, J.U. Criswell, W.B. Osborn, Ray Lambert, Jack Haraway, George McClintick, Ted Austin and, in more recent times, John Durrett, Steve Huston and Mike Pippenger.
Since 1996 those who have served Pack 4 as Cubmasters includes Richard and Delise Teel, Elsie Haskins, Tawana Townsend, Pat Fountain and Lance Jolly. The present Cubmaster is Logan Rothrock. Over the years many cub scouts have continue in scouting with Troop 4 and many leaders and parents have gone on to also be active in Troop 4.
Since 1922 a total of 279 scouts are known to have earned their Eagle award as members of Troop 4. In those years, starting with a trip to Pensacola, Florida, scouts have participated in all kinds of adventures. This list includes hiking treks at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, in the Grand Canyon and a trip in the Wimanuchi Wilderness in Colorado among other adventures. Scouts have also canoed in Canada, learned scuba diving in the Florida Keys and south Texas. Troop 4 scouts have attended National Jamborees and world jamborees in Japan, Norway, Sweden and the United States.
It is known that Troop 4 scouts have gone on to serve as scoutmasters in not only Ada, but also in Pauls Valley, Michigan, Texas, Atlanta and even Germany while serving in the Air Force. Many more have and continue to serve in a variety of scouting positions locally and around the United States.
The legacy of Troop 4’s 97 years of being sponsored, nurtured, cared for and, at times, tolerated by the First Christian Church will not be just the Eagle Scouts, but every boy who participated in the program. Each was made a better future man and citizen as they were exposed to the scout oath and law. For many, these principles – duty to God, to Country, to Others and to One’s self – have been their lifelong guide.
