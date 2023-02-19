Ice storm victim Kenneth Fowler has passed

Kenneth Fowler, one of two Adans who were seriously injured in ice-storm-related mishaps January 30, has died. He was 52.
"He passed this morning," Sunday, Feb. 19, according to his daughter Audrey Cox.
"This morning we got a call," Cox said. "And unfortunately, it was not a good call. We went to the hospital (in Oklahoma City), where they told us that what they think happened is he had a blood clot in his brain, and it just kind of won."
Fowler was discovered in the parking lot at the Pontotoc County Justice Center, where he was employed in maintenance, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on January 30, where he had apparently slipped on ice and fallen.
"Our community has been so supportive of everything," Cox added, "so please add a 'thank you' to the community."
Cox said Fowler was one to always crack jokes.
"Any time you saw him, he would be cracking jokes," Cox said. "Also, he always loved to help out with everything. He was very reliable."
Cox said after the accident, which resulted in a a hairline skull fracture, a subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a subdural hematoma, Fowler was in and out of consciousness. "He was able to shake his head 'no and yes'. That was in the weeks prior to his passing. But in the end, he was in a coma basically."
The other victim of the ice storm, Ada Police Captain Casey Northcutt, remains in hospital care, and is awaiting a transfer to a specialized spiral rehabilitation center, where he will remain for an estimated 75 to 90 days.
