Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. customers will continue paying the same rates for electricity under a settlement agreement in a pending rate case.
OG&E reached the agreement with state regulators, AARP of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers, the federal government and Walmart, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday.
Hunter said he was pleased with the deal, which will be good for ratepayers’ pocketbooks.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure customers aren’t paying a penny more than they should for electric services,” he said in a news release. “Thanks to the commitment of all sides coming together, working hard and negotiating on behalf of OG&E customers, we were able to put ratepayers first and prevent higher rates this summer. We appreciate OG&E’s willingness to come to the table with us for negotiations and do what is best for customers.”
OG&E spokesman Brian Alford said Tuesday that the utility is pleased to put the rate case behind it.
“It brings to a close roughly 10 years of work,” he said. “This was the result of federal mandates that were put in place years ago, and it has been a long journey to get to this point.”
An administrative law judge with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is set to consider the case today. All three commissioners must approve the settlement agreement for it to take effect.
Recovering costs
OG&E requested a rate increase of $77.6 million in December 2018, saying the utility needed to recover its costs for making improvements to the Sooner Power Plant and the Muskogee Power Plant. Those improvements included:
• Installing emissions-reducing scrubbers on the two coal-fired units at the Sooner plant. Estimated cost: $534 million.
• Converting two units at the Muskogee plant from coal to natural gas. Estimated cost: $75 million.
Both projects were designed to comply with the federal Regional Haze Rule.
OG&E officials sought a rate increase of $76.6 million per year — an overall 4.4% increase from the rates set in July 2018. The increase would have caused residential customers’ electric bills to rise by about $7.60 per month.
Electric bills for small businesses would have gone up by 4.4%, and industrial customers would have seen increases ranging from 4.6% to 9.8%.
The proposed settlement agreement is a major victory for residential ratepayers, said Sean Voskuhl, state director of AARP Oklahoma.
“With summer months and Oklahoma’s extreme heat coming, budgeting for higher utility costs is extremely challenging, especially for older adults and those with low or fixed incomes,” he said in the news release. “This becomes a critical pocketbook issue for Okahomans. Individuals struggling to pay for food, housing and medicines cannot afford to see a significant increase in their utility bills, particularly when it is not justified.”
The agreement does not include the money that OG&E wanted as compensation for depreciation costs or a proposed increase the utility sought on its return on investment. However, the agreement does allow OG&E to recoup the expense of upgrading the Sooner and Muskogee power plants.
“The way that is possible is that while there’s no change in base rates, we are able to recover those costs because that increase is offset by the company ending some costly co-generation contracts that it has had in place for roughly 30 years,” Alford said.
He said he was referring to previous contracts with the AES Shady Point plant and Oklahoma Cogeneration.
