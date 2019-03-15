Hungrytown to perform at Ada Public Library

The Ada Public Library welcomes the return of celebrated acoustic duo Hungrytown. In the past two years alone, they have toured extensively throughout the U.S. as well as in Great Britain, Germany and New Zealand. They are currently on a four-month tour of the American South, Southwest and California. Later this year, Hungrytown will tour the United Kingdom for four months.
Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been performing internationally full time for over 15 years. Hungrytown’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programs, including IFC’s “Portlandia,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and Netflix’s comedy “Lady Dynamite,” as well as various documentaries and major sporting events ranging from NASCAR to Hockey Night in Canada.
Their third and latest album, “Further West,” made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months and at least 14 “Best of the Year” lists. “Not only is this one of the best albums of 2015, it’s one of the best of the decade,” proclaimed New York Music Daily.
The show is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ada Public Library, 124 S. Rennie in Ada. Admission is free. The show is supported by the city of Ada and the Ada Public Library.
