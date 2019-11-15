Ada Homeless Services and other nonprofits will spend Nov. 18-22 educating people about hunger and homelessness in Ada.
The nonprofits are teaming up for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a series of activities designed to draw attention to poverty and create a base of volunteers who will help local agencies address hunger and homelessness.
The goal is to encourage the agencies that deal with those problems in Ada to collaborate, said Ada Homeless Services director Sarah Frye.
“I wanted a way to get everybody together,” she said. “Some of these agencies are so small and so understaffed that it’s almost impossible for them to do a donation drive or to fund raise or to create awareness. It’s just a group effort.”
Here’s a list of themes and activities for the week, which starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 22:
1. Monday: The theme for the day is “Home.”
Donation drives to collect items for several nonprofits will begin Monday and continue throughout the week. Participating agencies are Abba’s Tables, Ada Homeless Services, East Central University, Hope Haven Crisis Nursery, House of Hope Pregnancy Care Center, the Salvation Army, KiBois SSVF and Mama T’s B and B.
The agencies are conducting a white drive to collect white items such as paper towels; toilet paper and Kleenex; a food drive; and an outerwear drive for coats, hats, gloves, mittens and other items. Donations will be divided among those agencies.
Contributions may be dropped off at the following locations: H2O Church; the Pontotoc Technology Center, entrance A; Vision Bank on Arlington Street; Oklahoma Heritage Bank in North Hills Center; Pruitt’s Foods (north door; the Salvation Army on East Main Street; and ECU’s administrative building, University Center and Horace Mann Building.
A five-day photo challenge centered on the themes of hunger and homelessness will begin Monday and end at noon Nov. 22. Ada Homeless Services will make a post for the contest each day on the agency’s Facebook page, and entrants should add their photos to the comments.
2. Tuesday: The day’s theme is “Food.”
A cardboard brigade, made up of volunteers holding cardboard signs about homelessness and hunger, will be scattered throughout Ada to promote awareness of those problems.
3. Wednesday: The theme is “Safety.”
Ada’s first-ever volunteer fair, which will connect volunteers with local nonprofit organizations, will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center, 14th and Rennie Streets. A free lunch will be provided by Citizens Bank and Pepsi Co.
4.Thursday: The theme is “Wellness,”
The cardboard brigade will return at locations throughout Ada.
5. Friday: The theme is “Community.”
Donation drives will end at noon, and winners of the five-day photo challenge will be announced.
For more information about Hunger and Homeless Week activities, visit the Ada Homeless Services Facebook page or contact the agency at 580-272-0211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.