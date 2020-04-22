STRATFORD — Stratford Feed owner Hugh Nickell provided lunch to the entire town of Stratford Saturday at First Baptist Church.
The event, which operated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., fed nearly 1000 people for free.
“We’re feeding Stratford,” Nickell said. “This whole virus deal has got a whole lot of people worried, and they’re having to stay home. Checks aren’t coming in, so we want to help all we can. This is one way we can help, by feeding Stratford.”
Nickell said there were many good people helping out.
“As you can see by the line,” Nickell said, “we’ve got a lot of people turning out today, so we want to help them all we can.
“We’re feeding 800 to 1,000 people if the Lord blesses us that way today,” said David Jackson of First Baptist Church. “We’ve got barbecue sandwiches and hot dogs, chips, bananas, cookies, cotton candy and snow cones.”
Jackson said the event came together in about 10 days.
“Hugh wants to give back to the community that helped support his store,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.