Hudson sworn in as Council Person At-Large

Karen Hudson was sworn in as Council Person At-Large during the Council Meeting Monday. Performing the ceremony is City Manager Cody Holcomb.

Mrs. Hudson fills the vacancy for the recently departed Councilman Tre’ Landrum.

Those wishing to contact the City can do so at https://adaok.com/. Updated contact information includes

City Council

Ward 2 – John Hargrave – 580-279-1300

At-Large – Karen Hudson – 580-501-0694

Cemetery Sexton

Jason Williams – 580-436-6300 x278

City Engineer

Michael Wicker – 580-436-6300 x255

Municipal Court Court Clerk Krista Abbott – 580-436-6300 x211

