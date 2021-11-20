Hudson sworn in as Council Person At-Large

Karen Hudson was sworn in as Council Person At-Large during the Council Meeting Monday.
Mrs. Hudson fills the vacancy for the recently departed Councilman Tre’ Landrum.
Those wishing to contact the City can do so at https://adaok.com/. Updated contact information includes
City Council
Ward 2 – John Hargrave – 580-279-1300
At-Large – Karen Hudson – 580-501-0694
Cemetery Sexton
Jason Williams – 580-436-6300 x278
City Engineer
Michael Wicker – 580-436-6300 x255
Municipal Court Court Clerk Krista Abbott – 580-436-6300 x211
