Sarah Hudson of Ada graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the fall 2020 semester.
Hudson graduated with a Master of Education in Reading and Graduate Certificate in Dyslexia Therapy.
About 735 degrees were awarded for the fall 2020 semester at UA Little Rock.
With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.