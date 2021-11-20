Hudnall exhibit opens on ECU campus

East Central University art student Tanner Hudnall opened his senior exhibit titled “Choices: A Pause for Reflection” on Friday, November 19.
Hudnall, of Wewoka, will graduate with his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in December. His senior exhibit will feature artwork that reflects his interest in science and the environment.
“I make art about causes I’m passionate about, especially environmental ones,” Hudnall said. “I love animals and nature and they’re almost always featured in my work. I want to help spread awareness and make people think about how their actions affect the things around them.”
Hudnall has maintained a lifelong interest in drawing. He discovered the joys of graphic design after taking a photography class at ECU in 2018 and, in his words, fell in love with it.
“My experience at ECU has been really eye-opening,” Hudnall said. “I’ve had some seriously intelligent and passionate professors who drove me to question why I made the decisions I made. This didn’t just occur in terms of my work, it also challenged me to think about how I live my life every day. I cannot thank them enough for their impact on me.”
Hudnall praised other ECU art students for helping create a positive work environment.
“I would extend the same gratitude to them. We have a warm and welcoming community of artists in our department that has helped me progress in a healthy way,” he said.
After graduation, Hudnall said he hopes to work as an artist or graphic designer for a nonprofit organization or company with strong environmental awareness. He is also interested in scientific illustration and finding artist residencies in national parks.
“I want to create impactful work that makes the viewer more conscious of the effects of our actions,” Hudnall said. “I try to elicit an emotional response, because I find it’s a great motivator for reflection and change.”
Hudnall’s “Choices: A Pause for Reflection” exhibit is on display in the Pogue Gallery, located inside ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, through December 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. His exhibit is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.