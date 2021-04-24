Erin Hubbard was recently named as the new Pontotoc County Agriculture/4H Extension Educator.
Hubbard’s office is located in the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Center on North Broadway.
“I spent about five years at the Noble Research Institute in Ardmore,” Hubbard said Tuesday. “Before that I was a student at Oklahoma State University, where I got my bachelor’s and my master’s degrees in plant and soil science. And before that I went to Eastern Oklahoma State College and got my animal science/pre-veterinary associate’s degree.”
Hubbard started her new job Monday.
“I’ll be working most of the time as an agriculture educator,” Hubbard said. “I’ll be answering questions, consulting with clients who come in. I’ll be answering questions about grasses, forrages, weeds, livestock. I’ll be helping a lot with the local 4H.”
Hubbard said she consults with anyone who needs agricultural advice.
“They could be producers, homeowners, ranchers, anyone who comes in who has a question,” Hubbard added. “Sometimes I am working with weeds that are somebody’s lawn, sometimes I’ll be talking with somebody about their livestock, or showing livestock. It could be soil sampling, anything. I’m just excited to be here.”
Hubbard is married and has two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.