July is over and that means one thing, we have to suffer through the heat for another month before the weather becomes bearable.
With daily highs reaching into the hundreds, it has left many wondering, how we went from a rainstorm every week in the spring to scorching temperatures and constant heat wave warnings in the summer. The answer is much more scientific than “it’s just Oklahoma weather,” and a Meteorologist with the National Weather Society in Norman may know why the sudden switch in weather happened.
Meteorologist Max Ungar told The Ada News that the rainy spring season was because of the global circulation of the atmosphere. “We were transitioning from a La Niña event into an El Niño event,” Ungar explained. “Those are historically for the plains and central portion of the United States, a little more active and rainy.”
La Niña and El Niño are global circulation events brought on by sea-surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean, and while La Niña brings cooler weather and more rain, El Niño is the opposite.
“Now that we have transitioned to more of a solid El Niño state, we’re in this dry pattern,” Ungar said.
However, El Niño is not the only reason for the hot weather. It also has something to do with a short-term event. An area of high pressure around the Colorado front range and southern high plains has lingered for quite some time and as a result, it has caused a dry spell we’ve had recently.
“We’ve just been stuck in that…so now we’re just under, not a heat dome, but we’ve been dry because of the storm tracks going up to the north,” Ungar said.
While he doesn’t see an official end to the heat until September, Ungar said, expect a short break from the harsh temperatures this week.
“On the very short-term, it looks like we are gonna have the potential for this high-pressure area to break down, which will lead to cold fronts,” Ungar explained, “they will bring a little bit of a relief.”
Ungar siad that the projected temperatures for later this week and early next week will be in the low nineties and upper eighties, with some chances for precipitation.
Sadly, this heat is here to stay for now, but at least we have something cool to look forward to next week.
