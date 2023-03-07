The United States Postal Inspection Service explains what smishing is and what to do if you receive a scam text message regarding a package being sent by the United States Postal Service.
1 What is smishing?
Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information. These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims.
2 What are scammers trying to get through the scams?
The criminals want to receive personally identifiable information (PII) about the victim such as: account usernames and passwords, Social Security number, date of birth, credit and debit card numbers, personal identification numbers (PINs), or other sensitive information. This information is used to carry out other crimes, such as financial fraud.
3 What does an authentic USPS text message look like?
The Postal Service offers free tools to track specific packages, but customers are required to either register online, or initiate a text message, and provide a tracking number. USPS does not charge for these services. USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link. So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link: don’t click the link.
4 How do I report smishing involving the USPS?
To report USPS related smishing, send an email to spam@uspis.gov.
● Without clicking on the web link, copy the body of the suspicious text message and paste into a new email.
● Provide your name in the email, and also attach a screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.
● Include any relevant details in your email, for example: if you clicked the link, if you lost money, if you provided any personal information, or if you experienced any impacts to your credit or person.
● The Postal Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.
●Forward the smishing/text message to 7726 (this will assist with reporting the scam phone number).
5 How do I report smishing involving other companies?
Complaints of non-USPS related smishing can also be sent to any of the following law enforcement partners of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service:
● Forward to 7726 (this will assist with reporting the scam phone number).
● The Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.
● The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.