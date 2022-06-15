How to prevent, treat poison oak, ivy

Spending time outdoors increases the potential of contact with poison ivy and poison oak. Pharmacist Shannon Gower provided tips for the prevention and treatment of the rash that typically comes from touching these plants.
“As soon as you come into contact with it, wash [the affected area] with soap,” said Gower. “If you actually break out in a rash, you would need a drying agent.”
Gower listed a few options for this course of action, including calamine lotion. She noted this affliction presents similarly with contact with poison oak, poison ivy and poison sumac.
Gower added that it can be contagious, with the plant’s oils or resulting skin pustules capable of transferring the allergens to the people directly around you.
If a rash does occur, Gower pointed to a treatment that the pharmacy makes in-store, called Super Anti-Itch.
“It has a steroid, an antihistamine and an analgesic,” said Gower. “It does not require a prescription.”
For a severe, systemic reaction, Gower recommended that people go see a doctor, who will likely prescribe a steroid.
Awareness is preventative option for poison ivy rash. Gower spoke to an old adage on the topic.
“A good rule of thumb is ‘leaves of three, let it be,’” said Gower.
