The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation gives information on how to hunt feral hogs in the state. More information can be found by visiting www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/feral-hogs/faq
1. What can I use to hunt pigs on public land?
Consult the Oklahoma Hunting Guide for most areas. However during any open deer and/or turkey season, only appropriate methods, hunting hours and legal equipment for that deer and/or turkey season are authorized for taking or pursuing feral hogs.
For instance you can not shoot at a pig:
with a .22 rifle if you are rabbit hunting on Oct. 15
with a shotgun if you are duck or quail hunting on Dec. 10
with a concealed carry gun while check traps or setting up tree stand on or waterfowl hunting from Oct. 1-Jan 15 (deer archery season).
With a rifle while predator calling on Jan. 10
2. What kind of licenses do I need on public land?
A hunting license is required for hunting hogs on public land, unless exempt.
Additionally, if you are hunting during one of the following seasons with a shotgun and rifled slug, or any rifle or handgun larger than .22 caliber rimfire, you must possess a filled or unfilled license appropriate for the current season, unless otherwise exempt.
youth deer gun
bear muzzleloader (in open counties),
deer muzzleloader,
deer gun,
Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun (in open zones),
elk gun (in open counties)
antelope gun (in open areas)
3. If I shoot a hog and it runs onto someone else’s property, do the same rules apply as deer?
Yes, you will need to obtain landowner permission to retrieve the animal.
4. Is hunter safety required for hog hunting?
Hunter safety certification is not required specifically for hunting hogs. However, if you are hunting on public land or if you are hunting on private land during any firearms big game season, a hunting license and/or appropriate big game license is required, and these licenses may require proof of hunter safety certification to purchase.
5. Can I take my feral hog to a local meat processor?
Contact your local meat processor to see if they are licensed to process wild hogs. Many hog hunters process their own meat, so your best bet for “do it yourself” tips may be to visit with other hunters who have processed their own animals.
