The U.S. Department of Energy gives tips on how to save energy while keeping a house warm during cold weather.
1 How can I use the sun to warm my home?
Open curtains on the south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.
Be certain to plant deciduous trees on the south facing side of the home, especially in proximity to windows. They will let the light and warmth in the windows during the winter and will shade the windows in the summer.
2 How can I seal a drafty window?
Use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames during the cold winter months. Make sure the plastic is sealed tightly to the frame to help reduce infiltration.
Install tight-fitting, insulating drapes or shades on windows that feel drafty after weatherizing.
3 What temperature should a thermostat be kept?
When home and awake, set the thermostat as low as is comfortable. When asleep or out of the house, turn the thermostat back to save as much as 10% a year heating and cooling bills. A smart or programmable thermostat can make it easy to set back the temperature, but make sure the temperature is comfortable for pets. If a home has a heat pump, maintain a moderate setting or use a programmable thermostat specially designed for use with heat pumps.
4 How can I reduce heat loss from a fireplace?
Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. When using the fireplace, reduce heat loss by opening dampers in the bottom of the firebox (if provided) or open the nearest window slightly--approximately 1 inch--and close doors leading into the room. Lower the thermostat setting to between 50° and 55°F. If the fireplace is never used, plug and seal the chimney flue. Install tempered glass doors and a heat-air exchange system that blows warmed air back into the room. Check the seal on the fireplace flue damper and make it as snug as possible. Purchase grates made of C-shaped metal tubes to draw cool room air into the fireplace and circulate warm air back into the room.
5 How can I seal air leaks?
Seal air leaks around utility cut-throughs for pipes, gaps around chimneys and recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets. Add caulk or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around leaky doors and windows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.