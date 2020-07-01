Pet owners know that some of their dogs and cats can get very frightened by the noise of fireworks surrounding the July 4 Independence Day celebrations.
“Keep them in the house if you can,” Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society Manager Taylor Ivy said Tuesday about dogs and cats who react negatively to fireworks noise. “Sometimes you can put them in a crate, that way they don’t have room to hurt themselves trying to get away.”
Ivy said some people have had success with putting t-shirts or sweaters on their dogs.
“It kind of gives them a comforting feeling,” Ivy said. “Playing loud television or radio can help mask the noise of fireworks.
“Make sure your pet has a collar and tags, so they can be identified if they run away. If you know your pet is a little more sensitive to things or to change, I would take those extra precautions. Pet stores and feed stores may even have something over-the-counter you can give to your pets to help calm the pet down — not quite a sedative, but something to help calm the animal.”
Ivy said dogs tend to be more sensitive to loud noise than cats, but that often depends on the individual animal.
“Cats do get nervous as well,” Ivy said, “So you might want to put them in one room of the house that’s small. You can even put them in a pet carrier and cover it with a blanket to give them comfort.”
“Huskies and Husky cross dog breeds tend to run more,” Dr. Wendy Howard, DVM, said. “I don’t think they’re any more sensitive to fireworks. I think a lot of that just has to do with their nature and their environment.”
Ivy said collies also like to run, both away from fireworks and people chasing after them.
