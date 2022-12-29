The Oklahoma State Department of Education gives information on how to become a school bus driver in the state of Oklahoma.
1 What requirements do I need to become a bus driver?
School bus drivers wishing to drive for an accredited school in Oklahoma must possess a Commercial Driver License (CDL) for the appropriate class of the vehicle to be driven. School bus drivers are required to have the following endorsements: Passenger “P”, School Bus “S” and air brakes if buses are equipped. Additionally, drivers must be registered in the Oklahoma School Bus Driving online system. The district for which you drive will ensure you are registered in the online system prior to driving.
2 What if I already have the proper CDL and endorsements?
Prior to driving a school bus, you must meet the following requirements: Hold a current CDL with P and S endorsements (A CDL permit is not allowed) and pass the following: Drug and alcohol testing; current health certificate and medical waiver if needed; background check; and a Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).
3 What if I am a new bus driver?
You must meet the qualifications listed above as well as the following: Complete an approved school bus driving training to include the following: Classwork (can be completed in person either at your district, through an Oklahoma Technology Center or online through www.oaptonline.org) and a minimum of 5 hours behind the wheel (BTW) training (Note: the online course does not include the 5 hours BTW training; you will be required to locate and work with an SDE certified trainer).
4 What if my state certification expired?
If your SDE certification has been expired for more than one year, you must complete the following: Complete an approved refresher course to include training over the following: Railroad crossing; Mirror placement; Pick-up and drop-off procedures; sound driving practices; and accident procedures. (The refresher course can be completed by a certified school bus driver trainer either at your district, through an Oklahoma Technology Center or online through www.oaptonline.org )
5 Where can I obtain more information about becoming a bus driver?
Those who are interested for driving a school bus for a school district can contact that school’s transportation department for more information how to apply.
