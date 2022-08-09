1. What is the Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program?
The Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program is a cause that serves Oklahoma’s youth by mentoring 12-17 year olds that have a desire to enjoy the outdoors through the sport of hunting, but do not have anyone in their immediate circle of responsible adults that have the background and/or knowledge to teach that individual about the sport. The program has more than 300 volunteers, all of whom are experienced outdoorsmen and women, that instruct and mentor such youths through program sponsored activities. The process is culminated by taking each youth on a high-quality, fully-guided weekend deer hunt.
2. How does a child qualify for the hunt?
The way a young person qualifies to go on our hunt is simple. They can have never hunted before. We are always looking for qualified kids.
3. Where can I sign my child up and are there any conditions?
The application can be found by visiting www.oyhp.org/hunter-form. No matter what part of the state you live in, we can get you connected to a hunt near you. All youth participants (ages 12-17) must complete the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Hunters Education Course and obtain their certification card before participating in a hunt. The will also need a Youth Deer Gun License (Antlerless). Hunters aged 16-17 will also need an Oklahoma Hunting License. A parent or guardian is required to accompany the youth on the hunt.
4. What kind of adult volunteers are needed?
In addition to National Rifle Associaion Certified Firearms instructors and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Certified Hunter Safety Instructors, we are looking for individuals who can help cook, process meat, guide, shoot photos, teach outdoor skills classes, coordinate hunts or provide general assistance. Volunteers are unpaid and must pass a background check. Volunteers must also comply with all the state and federal wildlife laws and regulations. Adult volunteer applicaitons can be found by visiting www.oyhp.org/volunteer-form. Anyone interested in volunteering is urged to attend the first group meeting from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Mustang.
5. When is this year's hunt and how many youth are being enrolled?
Oct. 13-16, 2022. The annual 4-day, 3-night weekend is an engaging, outdoor experience. OYHP plans to enroll about 60 youths who have never hunted and who do not come from a hunting family. The youths and an accompanying adult parent or guardian will be assigned to a volunteer hunting guide This weekend doesn't just happen in one place. We host hunts in a dozen locations all over this great state of Oklahoma. No matter what part of the state you live in, we can get you connected to a hunt near you. We are always accepting applications for youth hunters.
