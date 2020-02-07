We asked you to send us photos from your snow day festivities, and you didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the submissions we received from readers. But, listen Ada — Thursday was a snow day for most of you, too. There was still plenty of snow around town to have fun with, so, if you have a snow day fun day photo, send it to us and we just might publish it!
Send your photos to news@theadanews.com, or find us on Facebook/Twitter.
Stay warm and have fun out there!
